Moni scores 25 in North Dakota State’s 91-62 win against Wisconsin-Stout

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Jacksen Moni’s 25 points helped North Dakota State defeat Wisconsin-Stout 91-62 on Friday for its sixth straight win.

Moni shot 9 for 13 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Bison (9-4). Treyson Anderson scored eight points and added seven rebounds. Darik Dissette shot 3 of 3 from the field to finish with eight points.

Carson Hoffman led the Blue Devils in scoring, finishing with 11 points. Justin Nelson added nine points and Dominic Croci recorded eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

