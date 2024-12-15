Moni leads North Dakota State against Western Michigan after 25-point outing

Western Michigan Broncos (3-6) at North Dakota State Bison (9-4) Fargo, North Dakota; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Western Michigan Broncos (3-6) at North Dakota State Bison (9-4)

Fargo, North Dakota; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -8.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State hosts Western Michigan after Jacksen Moni scored 25 points in North Dakota State’s 91-62 win against the Wisconsin-Stout Blue Devils.

The Bison have gone 4-1 at home. North Dakota State is fifth in the Summit League in rebounding averaging 33.7 rebounds. Noah Feddersen leads the Bison with 6.2 boards.

The Broncos are 1-4 on the road. Western Michigan ranks fourth in the MAC scoring 34.2 points per game in the paint led by Chansey Willis Jr. averaging 10.0.

North Dakota State averages 78.4 points, 7.8 more per game than the 70.6 Western Michigan allows. Western Michigan averages 72.0 points per game, 0.4 more than the 71.6 North Dakota State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moni is averaging 17.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Bison.

Markhi Strickland is averaging 13.2 points and 1.7 steals for the Broncos.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

