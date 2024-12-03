Moni leads North Dakota State against Weber State

North Dakota State Bison (5-4) at Weber State Wildcats (4-4) Ogden, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota…

North Dakota State Bison (5-4) at Weber State Wildcats (4-4)

Ogden, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State visits Weber State after Jacksen Moni scored 32 points in North Dakota State’s 83-63 victory against the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Wildcats have gone 2-1 in home games. Weber State scores 76.6 points while outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game.

The Bison have gone 1-3 away from home. North Dakota State is fifth in the Summit League allowing 73.1 points while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

Weber State averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 6.4 per game North Dakota State gives up. North Dakota State averages 11.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.9 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Weber State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blaise Threatt is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Jacari White is averaging 17.3 points for the Bison.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

