Moni leads North Dakota State against Weber State

North Dakota State Bison (5-4) at Weber State Wildcats (4-4) Ogden, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats…

North Dakota State Bison (5-4) at Weber State Wildcats (4-4)

Ogden, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -4; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State visits Weber State after Jacksen Moni scored 32 points in North Dakota State’s 83-63 victory against the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Wildcats have gone 2-1 at home. Weber State is fourth in the Big Sky in team defense, allowing 66.6 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

The Bison are 1-3 on the road. North Dakota State is fourth in the Summit League with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Noah Feddersen averaging 1.4.

Weber State averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 6.4 per game North Dakota State allows. North Dakota State has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points greater than the 39.7% shooting opponents of Weber State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blaise Threatt is shooting 53.2% and averaging 18.3 points for the Wildcats.

Jacari White is averaging 17.3 points for the Bison.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

