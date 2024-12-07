Moni leads North Dakota State against Northern Colorado after 22-point game

Northern Colorado Bears (6-4) at North Dakota State Bison (6-4) Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Northern Colorado Bears (6-4) at North Dakota State Bison (6-4)

Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -1.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State plays Northern Colorado after Jacksen Moni scored 22 points in North Dakota State’s 77-73 victory against the Weber State Wildcats.

The Bison are 2-1 in home games. North Dakota State scores 77.5 points while outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The Bears are 1-3 on the road. Northern Colorado is fourth in the Big Sky with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Jaron Rillie averaging 5.8.

North Dakota State averages 77.5 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 74.5 Northern Colorado gives up. Northern Colorado has shot at a 50.4% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 46.5% shooting opponents of North Dakota State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacari White is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Bison.

Isaiah Hawthorne is shooting 47.2% and averaging 17.2 points for the Bears.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.