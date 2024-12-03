Momcilovic leads No. 6 Iowa State against No. 5 Marquette after 24-point performance

Marquette Golden Eagles (8-0) at Iowa State Cyclones (5-1, 1-0 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Marquette Golden Eagles (8-0) at Iowa State Cyclones (5-1, 1-0 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Iowa State plays No. 5 Marquette after Milan Momcilovic scored 24 points in Iowa State’s 99-71 victory over the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Cyclones have gone 3-0 at home. Iowa State is 5-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 8.5 turnovers per game.

The Golden Eagles are 1-0 on the road. Marquette ranks ninth in the Big East with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by David Joplin averaging 4.9.

Iowa State scores 86.8 points, 23.2 more per game than the 63.6 Marquette allows. Marquette averages 19.5 more points per game (84.5) than Iowa State allows to opponents (65.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Curtis Jones averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc.

Joplin averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.