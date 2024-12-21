Mitchell leads Idaho against Pacific after 26-point game

Idaho Vandals (4-8) at Pacific Tigers (5-8) Stockton, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -4.5; over/under is…

Idaho Vandals (4-8) at Pacific Tigers (5-8)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -4.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho takes on Pacific after Kolton Mitchell scored 26 points in Idaho’s 74-66 loss to the UC Davis Aggies.

The Tigers have gone 3-2 in home games. Pacific scores 71.6 points and has outscored opponents by 1.1 points per game.

The Vandals are 1-5 in road games. Idaho is 3-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

Pacific’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Idaho allows. Idaho averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Pacific allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Washington is averaging 11.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Tigers.

Tyler Mrus is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, while averaging 11.8 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 66.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Vandals: 3-7, averaging 71.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

