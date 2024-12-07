Missouri Tigers face the Northern Illinois Huskies on 3-game win streak

Northern Illinois Huskies (3-3) at Missouri Tigers (8-3) Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri is looking to…

Northern Illinois Huskies (3-3) at Missouri Tigers (8-3)

Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri is looking to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Northern Illinois.

The Tigers have gone 6-1 in home games. Missouri averages 71.1 points while outscoring opponents by 13.8 points per game.

The Huskies are 2-1 on the road. Northern Illinois is 0-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Missouri makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Northern Illinois has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Northern Illinois averages 10.7 more points per game (68.0) than Missouri allows (57.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Slaughter is averaging 14.7 points for the Tigers.

Alecia Doyle is averaging 13.7 points for the Huskies.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

