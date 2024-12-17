Missouri takes on Oral Roberts, looks for 6th straight victory

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-3) at Missouri Tigers (10-3) Columbia, Missouri; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri comes into…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-3) at Missouri Tigers (10-3)

Columbia, Missouri; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri comes into a matchup with Oral Roberts as winners of five straight games.

The Tigers are 8-1 in home games. Missouri is ninth in the SEC in team defense, allowing 57.1 points while holding opponents to 37.7% shooting.

The Golden Eagles are 2-3 on the road. Oral Roberts is the Summit leader with 37.6 rebounds per game led by Ruthie Udoumoh averaging 9.4.

Missouri makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Oral Roberts has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Oral Roberts averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Missouri gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abbey Schreacke is shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 11.2 points.

Jalei Oglesby is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Golden Eagles.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

