Missouri takes on Illinois

Illinois Fighting Illini (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. Missouri Tigers (10-1)

St. Louis; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -3.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri squares off against Illinois in St. Louis, Missouri.

The Tigers have a 10-1 record in non-conference games. Missouri is ninth in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 66.7 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The Fighting Illini are 6-2 in non-conference play. Illinois leads the Big Ten with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Morez Johnson Jr. averaging 2.3.

Missouri scores 88.7 points, 24.1 more per game than the 64.6 Illinois allows. Illinois has shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of Missouri have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marques Warrick averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc.

Kasparas Jakucionis is averaging 16.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Fighting Illini.

