Missouri State takes road win streak into matchup with UIC

Missouri State Bears (8-3) at UIC Flames (3-6)

Chicago; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Bears play UIC.

The Flames are 2-3 on their home court. UIC scores 72.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Bears are 3-1 on the road. Missouri State is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UIC averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Missouri State gives up. Missouri State has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points fewer than the 45.0% shooting opponents of UIC have averaged.

The Flames and Bears square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makiyah Williams is shooting 39.2% and averaging 13.1 points for the Flames.

Lacy Stokes is averaging 11.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.5 steals for the Bears.

