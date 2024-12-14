Missouri State takes on Washington State following White’s 30-point game

Missouri State Bears (5-4, 0-1 MVC) at Washington State Cougars (8-2) Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Missouri State Bears (5-4, 0-1 MVC) at Washington State Cougars (8-2)

Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -11.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State takes on Washington State after Dez White scored 30 points in Missouri State’s 80-77 loss to the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Cougars have gone 4-0 at home. Washington State averages 14.5 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bears are 1-1 on the road. Missouri State scores 77.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.0 points per game.

Washington State scores 81.2 points, 7.2 more per game than the 74.0 Missouri State gives up. Missouri State averages 77.0 points per game, 3.5 more than the 73.5 Washington State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Watts is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 12.1 points and 1.8 steals.

White is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Bears.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

