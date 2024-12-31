Missouri State hosts Schwieger and Valparaiso

Valparaiso Beacons (7-6, 0-2 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (7-6, 0-2 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Valparaiso Beacons (7-6, 0-2 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (7-6, 0-2 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso takes on Missouri State after Cooper Schwieger scored 21 points in Valparaiso’s 81-75 overtime loss to the Bradley Braves.

The Bears are 5-1 in home games. Missouri State averages 72.3 points and has outscored opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The Beacons are 0-2 against MVC opponents. Valparaiso averages 80.0 points while outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game.

Missouri State is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 44.3% Valparaiso allows to opponents. Valparaiso’s 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Missouri State has allowed to its opponents (45.7%).

The Bears and Beacons face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dez White is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Bears.

Schwieger is averaging 13.6 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Beacons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Beacons: 6-4, averaging 79.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.