Missouri State faces Washington State after White’s 30-point game

Missouri State Bears (5-4, 0-1 MVC) at Washington State Cougars (8-2)

Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State visits Washington State after Dez White scored 30 points in Missouri State’s 80-77 loss to the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Cougars have gone 4-0 in home games. Washington State has a 7-2 record against teams over .500.

The Bears are 1-1 on the road. Missouri State ranks ninth in the MVC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Hampton averaging 5.3.

Washington State is shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 45.7% Missouri State allows to opponents. Missouri State averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Washington State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Calmese is shooting 45.7% and averaging 15.7 points for the Cougars.

White is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 18.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

