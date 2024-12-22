Missouri State faces UCSB in non-conference action

UCSB Gauchos (7-4, 0-2 Big West) at Missouri State Bears (6-5, 0-1 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

UCSB Gauchos (7-4, 0-2 Big West) at Missouri State Bears (6-5, 0-1 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -2.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Dez White and Missouri State host Kenny Pohto and UCSB in non-conference action.

The Bears are 4-1 in home games. Missouri State ranks seventh in the MVC in rebounding with 32.8 rebounds. Jalen Hampton leads the Bears with 8.3 boards.

The Gauchos are 2-2 on the road. UCSB is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Missouri State makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than UCSB has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). UCSB averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Missouri State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: White is scoring 17.6 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Bears.

Stephan D. Swenson is averaging 11.9 points, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Gauchos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.