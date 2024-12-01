Missouri State defeats Oral Roberts 72-67

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Dez White’s 18 points helped Missouri State defeat Oral Roberts 72-67 on Sunday night. White also…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Dez White’s 18 points helped Missouri State defeat Oral Roberts 72-67 on Sunday night.

White also added five assists for the Bears (5-3). Zaxton King scored 12 points while going 3 of 3 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Jalen Hampton had 11 points and went 5 of 11 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range).

The Golden Eagles (2-6) were led in scoring by Issac McBride, who finished with 20 points. Sam Alajiki added 16 points and six rebounds for Oral Roberts. Josh Jones finished with 10 points.

King scored 10 points in the first half and Missouri State went into halftime trailing 42-33. White scored 15 points in the second half to help lead Missouri State to a five-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

