Missouri State Bears host the UCSB Gauchos in non-conference action

UCSB Gauchos (7-4, 0-2 Big West) at Missouri State Bears (6-5, 0-1 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UCSB Gauchos (7-4, 0-2 Big West) at Missouri State Bears (6-5, 0-1 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB travels to Missouri State for a non-conference matchup.

The Bears are 4-1 on their home court. Missouri State ranks ninth in the MVC with 32.4 points per game in the paint led by Michael Osei-Bonsu averaging 8.0.

The Gauchos are 2-2 on the road. UCSB is 3-4 against opponents over .500.

Missouri State makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than UCSB has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). UCSB has shot at a 48.3% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points greater than the 46.6% shooting opponents of Missouri State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dez White is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 17.6 points.

Jason Fontenet II is averaging 13 points and seven rebounds for the Gauchos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

