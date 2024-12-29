Missouri State Bears face the UIC Flames, look for 5th straight win

Missouri State Bears (8-3) at UIC Flames (3-6) Chicago; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State is looking to…

Missouri State Bears (8-3) at UIC Flames (3-6)

Chicago; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State is looking to continue its four-game win streak with a victory over UIC.

The Flames are 2-3 in home games. UIC is fifth in the MVC scoring 72.8 points while shooting 44.9% from the field.

The Bears are 3-1 on the road. Missouri State scores 72.7 points while outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game.

UIC scores 72.8 points, 8.2 more per game than the 64.6 Missouri State gives up. Missouri State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game UIC allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makiyah Williams is shooting 39.2% and averaging 13.1 points for the Flames.

Lacy Stokes is shooting 37.8% and averaging 11.8 points for the Bears.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.