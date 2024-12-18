Missouri plays Oral Roberts, aims for 8th straight home win

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-3) at Missouri Tigers (10-3) Columbia, Missouri; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri will try…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-3) at Missouri Tigers (10-3)

Columbia, Missouri; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri will try to keep its seven-game home win streak intact when the Tigers play Oral Roberts.

The Tigers are 8-1 on their home court. Missouri is ninth in the SEC in team defense, allowing 57.1 points while holding opponents to 37.7% shooting.

The Golden Eagles are 2-3 in road games. Oral Roberts averages 80.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.2 points per game.

Missouri averages 73.4 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 74.5 Oral Roberts gives up. Oral Roberts averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Missouri gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Averi Kroenke is averaging 2.6 points and 3.5 assists for the Tigers.

Makyra Tramble averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc.

