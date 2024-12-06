Missouri plays Northern Illinois, seeks 6th straight home win

Northern Illinois Huskies (3-3) at Missouri Tigers (8-3) Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts Northern Illinois…

Northern Illinois Huskies (3-3) at Missouri Tigers (8-3)

Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts Northern Illinois looking to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Tigers are 6-1 on their home court. Missouri averages 71.1 points while outscoring opponents by 13.8 points per game.

The Huskies have gone 2-1 away from home. Northern Illinois has a 0-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Missouri’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Northern Illinois gives up. Northern Illinois scores 10.7 more points per game (68.0) than Missouri gives up (57.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Slaughter is averaging 14.7 points for the Tigers.

Alecia Doyle is averaging 13.7 points for the Huskies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

