Missouri hosts Robertson and SMU

SMU Mustangs (5-3) at Missouri Tigers (7-3)

Columbia, Missouri; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU plays Missouri after Nya Robertson scored 29 points in SMU’s 71-46 victory against the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Tigers have gone 5-1 at home. Missouri has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Mustangs have gone 0-1 away from home. SMU has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Missouri averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 5.6 per game SMU gives up. SMU has shot at a 39.1% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 36.6% shooting opponents of Missouri have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Slaughter is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Tigers.

Robertson is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 22.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.