Missouri hosts Alabama State after Hines’ 25-point game

Alabama State Hornets (4-8) at Missouri Tigers (10-2) Columbia, Missouri; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State plays Missouri…

Alabama State Hornets (4-8) at Missouri Tigers (10-2)

Columbia, Missouri; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State plays Missouri after CJ Hines scored 25 points in Alabama State’s 83-80 loss to the Delaware State Hornets.

The Tigers are 10-0 on their home court. Missouri is fourth in the SEC scoring 87.8 points while shooting 51.0% from the field.

The Hornets are 0-6 in road games. Alabama State ranks fifth in the SWAC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Ubong Okon averaging 1.8.

Missouri’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Alabama State allows. Alabama State averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Missouri allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Mitchell is shooting 50.9% and averaging 13.8 points for the Tigers.

Hines is averaging 15.8 points for the Hornets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 90.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 10.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 78.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.