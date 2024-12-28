Missouri faces Jackson State following Randle’s 21-point outing

Jackson State Tigers (2-8) at Missouri Tigers (10-4) Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri takes on Jackson…

Jackson State Tigers (2-8) at Missouri Tigers (10-4)

Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri takes on Jackson State after Laniah Randle scored 21 points in Missouri’s 76-63 loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Missouri Tigers have gone 8-2 in home games. Missouri is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jackson State Tigers are 2-6 in road games. Jackson State is fifth in the SWAC giving up 72.8 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

Missouri averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Jackson State gives up. Jackson State’s 33.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.5 percentage points lower than Missouri has given up to its opponents (38.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Slaughter is shooting 52.5% and averaging 14.2 points for the Missouri Tigers.

Taleah Dilworth is shooting 46.7% and averaging 14.1 points for the Jackson State Tigers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

