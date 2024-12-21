Mississippi Valley State visits Tulsa following Willis’ 22-point outing

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-9) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-7) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-9) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-7)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Hurricane -25.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa hosts Mississippi Valley State after Keaston Willis scored 22 points in Tulsa’s 88-75 loss to the UCF Knights.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 3-3 in home games. Tulsa gives up 77.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

The Delta Devils are 0-9 on the road. Mississippi Valley State is 1-9 against opponents over .500.

Tulsa scores 74.2 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 82.8 Mississippi Valley State gives up. Mississippi Valley State’s 39.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points lower than Tulsa has allowed to its opponents (44.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Willis averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc.

Donovan Sanders is averaging 9.2 points for the Delta Devils.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 3-7, averaging 73.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Delta Devils: 2-8, averaging 52.8 points, 24.0 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

