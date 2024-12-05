Mississippi Valley State visits Southern Miss following Jean’s 24-point game

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-5) at Southern Miss Eagles (2-6) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-5) at Southern Miss Eagles (2-6)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss hosts Mississippi Valley State after Nyla Jean scored 24 points in Southern Miss’ 87-66 loss to the UAB Blazers.

The Eagles have gone 2-0 at home. Southern Miss is 2-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Delta Devils are 0-5 on the road. Mississippi Valley State gives up 82.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 19.3 points per game.

Southern Miss scores 65.6 points per game, 16.9 fewer points than the 82.5 Mississippi Valley State allows. Mississippi Valley State averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Southern Miss allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Sieper averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 26.1% from beyond the arc.

Sh’Diamond McKnight is shooting 30.8% and averaging 13.3 points for the Delta Devils.

