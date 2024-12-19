Mississippi Valley State takes on Texas A&M on 3-game slide

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-8) at Texas A&M Aggies (6-5) College Station, Texas; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-8) at Texas A&M Aggies (6-5)

College Station, Texas; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State aims to break its three-game losing streak with a victory against Texas A&M.

The Aggies have gone 5-2 in home games. Texas A&M averages 65.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Delta Devils are 0-7 on the road. Mississippi Valley State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Texas A&M’s average of 3.9 made 3-pointers per game is 5.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Mississippi Valley State allows. Mississippi Valley State averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Texas A&M gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sole Williams averages 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 5.6 points while shooting 22.2% from beyond the arc.

Sh’Diamond McKnight is shooting 30.4% and averaging 11.6 points for the Delta Devils.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

