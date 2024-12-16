Mississippi Valley State plays Houston, aims to break road skid

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-7) at Houston Cougars (3-7) Houston; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-7) at Houston Cougars (3-7)

Houston; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State travels to Houston looking to end its six-game road losing streak.

The Cougars are 3-2 in home games. Houston is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Delta Devils are 0-6 on the road. Mississippi Valley State ranks fifth in the SWAC with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Clemisha Prackett averaging 3.0.

Houston is shooting 35.6% from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points lower than the 43.6% Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents. Mississippi Valley State’s 37.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points lower than Houston has given up to its opponents (42.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Laila Blair is shooting 31.9% and averaging 12.3 points for the Cougars.

Janiya Jones averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Delta Devils, scoring 4.9 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.