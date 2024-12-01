Mississippi Valley State faces Troy, aims to halt 5-game skid

Troy Trojans (3-4) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-5) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi…

Troy Trojans (3-4) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-5)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State enters the matchup against Troy after losing five straight games.

The Delta Devils play their first home game after going 0-5 to start the season. Mississippi Valley State is 0-4 against opponents over .500.

The Trojans are 2-4 on the road. Troy ranks seventh in the Sun Belt with 12.7 assists per game led by Shaulana Wagner averaging 4.9.

Mississippi Valley State is shooting 35.3% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 38.4% Troy allows to opponents. Troy averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.5 fewer made shots on average than the 11.2 per game Mississippi Valley State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sh’Diamond McKnight is shooting 30.8% and averaging 14.2 points for the Delta Devils.

Zay Dyer is averaging 11.9 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Trojans.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

