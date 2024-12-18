Mississippi Valley State faces Texas A&M on 7-game road slide

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-8) at Texas A&M Aggies (6-5) College Station, Texas; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-8) at Texas A&M Aggies (6-5)

College Station, Texas; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State visits Texas A&M looking to end its seven-game road losing streak.

The Aggies are 5-2 in home games. Texas A&M averages 17.1 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Delta Devils are 0-7 on the road. Mississippi Valley State is seventh in the SWAC with 10.4 assists per game led by Sh’Diamond McKnight averaging 2.4.

Texas A&M’s average of 3.9 made 3-pointers per game is 5.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Mississippi Valley State gives up. Mississippi Valley State averages 60.1 points per game, 1.6 fewer than the 61.7 Texas A&M allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Ware is averaging 5.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Aggies.

Janiya Jones averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Delta Devils, scoring 4.9 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc.

