Mississippi Valley State faces Houston, looks to break road losing streak

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-7) at Houston Cougars (3-7)

Houston; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State travels to Houston looking to break its six-game road losing streak.

The Cougars are 3-2 on their home court. Houston averages 14.9 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Delta Devils are 0-6 in road games. Mississippi Valley State ranks seventh in the SWAC shooting 24.1% from 3-point range.

Houston averages 57.4 points per game, 22.5 fewer points than the 79.9 Mississippi Valley State gives up. Mississippi Valley State’s 37.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points lower than Houston has given up to its opponents (42.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Laila Blair is shooting 31.9% and averaging 12.3 points for the Cougars.

Sh’Diamond McKnight is shooting 30.4% and averaging 11.6 points for the Delta Devils.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

