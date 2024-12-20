Mississippi State visits Haggerty and No. 21 Memphis

Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-1) at Memphis Tigers (9-2) Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Memphis faces…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-1) at Memphis Tigers (9-2)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Memphis faces Mississippi State after PJ Haggerty scored 27 points in Memphis’ 64-62 victory over the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Tigers are 3-1 in home games. Memphis ranks eighth in the AAC with 30.0 points per game in the paint led by Dain Dainja averaging 8.2.

The Bulldogs are 1-0 in road games. Mississippi State averages 84.1 points and has outscored opponents by 16.4 points per game.

Memphis averages 79.5 points, 11.8 more per game than the 67.7 Mississippi State allows. Mississippi State scores 8.4 more points per game (84.1) than Memphis gives up to opponents (75.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Haggerty is shooting 47.7% and averaging 22.4 points for the Tigers.

Josh Hubbard is averaging 18 points and 3.5 assists for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 79.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 83.0 points, 37.8 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

