Mississippi State visits Chicago State after Jordan’s 25-point performance

Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-1) at Chicago State Cougars (0-10)

Chicago; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State visits Chicago State after Jerkaila Jordan scored 25 points in Mississippi State’s 78-75 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Cougars have gone 0-5 in home games. Chicago State is 0-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bulldogs are 0-1 on the road. Mississippi State is third in the SEC with 30.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Madina Okot averaging 5.4.

Chicago State averages 54.7 points, 5.3 more per game than the 49.4 Mississippi State allows. Mississippi State’s 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Chicago State has given up to its opponents (49.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Aiyanna Culver is scoring 12.0 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Cougars.

Eniya Russell is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

