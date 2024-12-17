Mississippi State takes on Central Michigan

Central Michigan Chippewas (5-4) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-1) Jackson, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -19.5;…

Central Michigan Chippewas (5-4) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-1)

Jackson, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -19.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State faces Central Michigan at Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson, Mississippi.

The Bulldogs have a 9-1 record in non-conference games. Mississippi State is 8-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Chippewas have a 5-4 record in non-conference games. Central Michigan is second in the MAC with 15.4 assists per game led by Anthony Pritchard averaging 4.9.

Mississippi State averages 84.2 points, 13.9 more per game than the 70.3 Central Michigan gives up. Central Michigan averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Mississippi State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Hubbard is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Pritchard is averaging 13.6 points, 4.9 assists and 2.4 steals for the Chippewas.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

