Mississippi State hosts No. 18 Pittsburgh after Lowe’s 28-point game

Pittsburgh Panthers (7-1) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-1)

Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Pittsburgh visits Mississippi State after Jaland Lowe scored 28 points in Pittsburgh’s 91-90 overtime victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-0 at home. Mississippi State ranks third in the SEC with 12.0 offensive rebounds per game led by KeShawn Murphy averaging 2.4.

The Panthers have gone 1-0 away from home. Pittsburgh has a 6-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Mississippi State makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than Pittsburgh has allowed to its opponents (39.4%). Pittsburgh averages 16.2 more points per game (85.1) than Mississippi State gives up to opponents (68.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Hubbard is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Ishmael Leggett is averaging 18.4 points, seven rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Panthers.

