Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Belmont Bruins play in Tupelo, Mississippi

Belmont Bruins (5-4) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-1)

Tupelo, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont and Mississippi State square off at Cadence Bank Arena in Tupelo, Mississippi.

The Bulldogs have a 9-1 record in non-conference games. Mississippi State is 7-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bruins have a 5-4 record in non-conference play. Belmont is ninth in the MVC scoring 63.4 points per game and is shooting 38.4%.

Mississippi State’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Belmont gives up. Belmont has shot at a 38.4% clip from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points greater than the 29.6% shooting opponents of Mississippi State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eniya Russell is shooting 51.8% and averaging 14.7 points for the Bulldogs.

Kendall Holmes is shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.