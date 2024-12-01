Minnesota takes home win streak into matchup with Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-5) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3) Minneapolis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Bethune-Cookman looking to…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-5) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Bethune-Cookman looking to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Golden Gophers are 5-1 on their home court. Minnesota has a 2-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Wildcats are 0-4 in road games. Bethune-Cookman gives up 75.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 9.3 points per game.

Minnesota averages 62.6 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than the 75.4 Bethune-Cookman gives up. Bethune-Cookman averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Minnesota gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dawson Garcia is scoring 18.6 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Golden Gophers.

Tre Thomas averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

