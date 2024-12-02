Minnesota hosts Gibson and North Florida

North Florida Ospreys (2-6) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-0) Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Florida faces Minnesota…

North Florida Ospreys (2-6) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-0)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida faces Minnesota after Jasmynne Gibson scored 20 points in North Florida’s 79-71 victory against the Samford Bulldogs.

The Golden Gophers have gone 5-0 in home games. Minnesota is 7-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 8.3 turnovers per game.

The Ospreys have gone 0-4 away from home. North Florida is 1-5 against opponents over .500.

Minnesota is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 44.5% North Florida allows to opponents. North Florida averages 22.7 more points per game (69.4) than Minnesota allows (46.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Annika Stewart is scoring 11.1 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Golden Gophers.

Jazmine Spencer is averaging 13 points and 2.8 steals for the Ospreys.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

