Mincey scores 27, UMass-Lowell knocks off UMass 96-83

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Quinton Mincey had 27 points in UMass-Lowell’s 96-83 victory over UMass on Saturday.

Mincey added six rebounds for the River Hawks (6-4). Martin Somerville scored 22 points and added five assists. Yuri Covington had 19 points and shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the line.

Jayden Ndjigue led the way for the Minutemen (3-7) with 17 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals. Jaylen Curry added 17 points and two steals for UMass. Marqui Worthy finished with 15 points.

UMass-Lowell took a 17-13 lead in the first half with a 10-0 run. Led by 12 first-half points from Covington, UMass-Lowell carried a 40-38 lead into the break. UMass-Lowell took the lead for what would be the final time on Xzavier Lino’s jump shot with 15:41 left in the contest. His team would outscore UMass by 11 points in the final half.

UMass-Lowell plays Wednesday against LIU at home, and UMass hosts UMass-Boston on Saturday.

