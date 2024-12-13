Mincey leads UMass-Lowell against Dartmouth after 20-point outing

Dartmouth Big Green (4-5) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (7-4) Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell hosts Dartmouth…

Dartmouth Big Green (4-5) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (7-4)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell hosts Dartmouth after Quinton Mincey scored 20 points in UMass-Lowell’s 69-62 win over the Long Island Sharks.

The River Hawks have gone 6-0 in home games. UMass-Lowell is second in the America East with 15.4 assists per game led by Mincey averaging 3.0.

The Big Green are 2-4 on the road. Dartmouth ranks seventh in the Ivy League giving up 73.0 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

UMass-Lowell’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Dartmouth allows. Dartmouth has shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points below the 42.5% shooting opponents of UMass-Lowell have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin Somerville is shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, while averaging 13.2 points and 1.5 steals.

Cade Haskins averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.