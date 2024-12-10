Milwaukee visits Green Bay following Pullian’s 24-point showing

Milwaukee Panthers (6-4, 1-0 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (2-8, 0-2 Horizon League) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Milwaukee Panthers (6-4, 1-0 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (2-8, 0-2 Horizon League)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits Green Bay after Kentrell Pullian scored 24 points in Milwaukee’s 79-67 victory against the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Phoenix have gone 1-3 at home. Green Bay has a 2-4 record against opponents over .500.

The Panthers are 1-0 against Horizon League opponents. Milwaukee is the leader in the Horizon League scoring 18.0 fast break points per game.

Green Bay averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Milwaukee allows. Milwaukee averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Green Bay gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Roy is scoring 28.0 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Phoenix.

Themus Fulks is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Panthers.

