Milwaukee takes on Cleveland State on 6-game losing streak

Milwaukee Panthers (3-11, 0-3 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (11-2, 3-0 Horizon) Cleveland; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee…

Milwaukee Panthers (3-11, 0-3 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (11-2, 3-0 Horizon)

Cleveland; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee looks to end its six-game skid with a win over Cleveland State.

The Vikings are 5-0 on their home court. Cleveland State is second in the Horizon with 36.6 points per game in the paint led by Mickayla Perdue averaging 8.0.

The Panthers are 0-3 in conference matchups. Milwaukee is fourth in the Horizon with 12.5 assists per game led by Kamy Peppler averaging 4.9.

Cleveland State makes 49.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than Milwaukee has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Milwaukee averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Cleveland State gives up.

The Vikings and Panthers square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sara Guerreiro is averaging 11.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Vikings.

Peppler is averaging 8.2 points and 4.9 assists for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 9-1, averaging 76.8 points, 37.5 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.4 points per game.

Panthers: 1-9, averaging 52.4 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.