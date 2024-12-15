Milwaukee Panthers face the Akron Zips

Akron Zips (6-2) vs. Milwaukee Panthers (7-4, 2-0 Horizon League) Milwaukee; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -1.5;…

Akron Zips (6-2) vs. Milwaukee Panthers (7-4, 2-0 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -1.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee squares off against Akron in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Panthers are 5-4 in non-conference play. Milwaukee is seventh in the Horizon League in team defense, allowing 72.4 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

The Zips have a 6-2 record in non-conference play. Akron averages 20.1 assists per game to lead the MAC, paced by Tavari Johnson with 4.1.

Milwaukee’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Akron allows. Akron averages 12.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.0 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Milwaukee gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Themus Fulks is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Panthers.

Nate Johnson is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Zips.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

