Milwaukee hosts IU Indianapolis following Walker’s 24-point game

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (5-9, 1-2 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (9-4, 2-0 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis visits Milwaukee after Jarvis Walker scored 24 points in IU Indianapolis’ 75-69 loss to the Florida International Panthers.

The Panthers are 6-0 in home games. Milwaukee ranks seventh in the Horizon League at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 71.8 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

The Jaguars are 1-2 in Horizon League play. IU Indianapolis has a 0-3 record in one-possession games.

Milwaukee makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than IU Indianapolis has allowed to its opponents (44.3%). IU Indianapolis averages 76.4 points per game, 4.6 more than the 71.8 Milwaukee allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kentrell Pullian is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 13.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals.

Paul Zilinskas is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Jaguars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 81.6 points, 38.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 72.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

