Milwaukee faces Cleveland State on 8-game road skid

Milwaukee Panthers (3-11, 0-3 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (11-2, 3-0 Horizon)

Cleveland; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hits the road against Cleveland State looking to end its eight-game road skid.

The Vikings have gone 5-0 in home games. Cleveland State is second in the Horizon scoring 78.7 points while shooting 49.4% from the field.

The Panthers are 0-3 against Horizon opponents. Milwaukee allows 71.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.4 points per game.

Cleveland State’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Milwaukee gives up. Milwaukee averages 59.9 points per game, 0.4 more than the 59.5 Cleveland State allows to opponents.

The Vikings and Panthers meet Sunday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mickayla Perdue is averaging 20.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Vikings.

Kacee Baumhower is averaging 14.6 points for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 9-1, averaging 76.8 points, 37.5 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.4 points per game.

Panthers: 1-9, averaging 52.4 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

