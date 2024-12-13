Milton leads East Tennessee State against Radford after 26-point outing

Radford Highlanders (1-8) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (5-5) Johnson City, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee…

Radford Highlanders (1-8) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (5-5)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State hosts Radford after Braylyn Milton scored 26 points in East Tennessee State’s 72-42 victory over the Virginia-Wise Highland Cavaliers.

The Buccaneers are 4-1 on their home court. East Tennessee State is seventh in the SoCon scoring 56.6 points while shooting 37.9% from the field.

The Highlanders are 0-5 on the road. Radford is eighth in the Big South scoring 20.8 points per game in the paint led by Adelyn Traylor-Walker averaging 4.0.

East Tennessee State scores 56.6 points per game, 17.0 fewer points than the 73.6 Radford gives up. Radford averages 53.9 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 57.4 East Tennessee State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Milton is scoring 12.9 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Buccaneers.

Joi Williams is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 10.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

