Miller puts up 24, SMU downs Longwood 98-82

DALLAS (AP) — Kevin Miller had 24 points in SMU’s 98-82 victory over Longwood on Sunday.

Miller also added five rebounds and seven assists for the Mustangs (11-2). Yohan Traore added 20 points while going 7 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the free-throw line while and grabbed 11 rebounds. Matt Cross shot 6 for 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 19 points. The Mustangs prolonged their winning streak to seven games.

The Lancers (11-4) were led in scoring by Elijah Tucker, who finished with 20 points and six rebounds. Longwood also got 19 points and 11 assists from Colby Garland. Emanuel Richards had 12 points.

SMU took the lead as time expired in the first half on a jumper by Chuck Harris and did not give it up. Traore led their team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 45-43 at the break. SMU pulled away with an 18-2 run in the second half to extend a nine-point lead to 25 points. They outscored Longwood by 14 points in the final half, as Miller led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

