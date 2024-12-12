Miller leads East Carolina against Hampton after 24-point game

East Carolina Pirates (4-4) at Hampton Pirates (2-4) Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina takes on…

East Carolina Pirates (4-4) at Hampton Pirates (2-4)

Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina takes on Hampton after Khia Miller scored 24 points in East Carolina’s 60-43 win against the Elon Phoenix.

The Hampton Pirates are 1-2 on their home court. Hampton is ninth in the CAA scoring 58.2 points while shooting 38.9% from the field.

The East Carolina Pirates have gone 0-3 away from home. East Carolina ranks second in the AAC with 13.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Amiya Joyner averaging 3.4.

Hampton’s average of 3.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 4.6 per game East Carolina gives up. East Carolina averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 4.8 per game Hampton gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasha Clinton is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 1.6 rebounds for the Hampton Pirates.

Jayla Hearp is shooting 27.0% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the East Carolina Pirates, while averaging 11 points and 1.9 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.