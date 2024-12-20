Miller and UNC Wilmington host East Carolina

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (6-5) at East Carolina Pirates (7-4) Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (6-5) at East Carolina Pirates (7-4)

Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington visits East Carolina after Evan Miller scored 20 points in UNC Wilmington’s 96-64 loss to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Pirates have gone 5-0 in home games. East Carolina is second in the AAC in team defense, allowing 56.6 points while holding opponents to 37.8% shooting.

The Seahawks have gone 1-3 away from home. UNC Wilmington is the CAA leader with 27.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Alexandra Zelaya averaging 8.5.

East Carolina is shooting 37.1% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 40.3% UNC Wilmington allows to opponents. UNC Wilmington averages 10.3 more points per game (66.9) than East Carolina allows (56.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Synia Johnson is averaging 5.3 points, 3.2 assists and 2.2 steals for the Pirates.

Taylor Henderson is averaging 12.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Seahawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 57.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 37.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

