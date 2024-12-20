Miller and the SMU Mustangs visit conference foe Boston College

SMU Mustangs (9-2, 1-0 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (7-4, 0-1 ACC) Boston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: ACC…

SMU Mustangs (9-2, 1-0 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (7-4, 0-1 ACC)

Boston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: ACC foes Boston College and SMU meet on Saturday.

The Eagles have gone 4-2 at home. Boston College ranks ninth in the ACC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jayden Hastings averaging 1.7.

The Mustangs are 1-0 in conference play. SMU ranks fourth in the ACC shooting 36.3% from 3-point range.

Boston College’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game SMU allows. SMU averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Boston College allows.

The Eagles and Mustangs square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donald Hand Jr. is averaging 13.5 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Eagles.

Kevin Miller is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Mustangs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Mustangs: 8-2, averaging 83.6 points, 38.5 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

