Miles and No. 12 Oklahoma host Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-11) at Oklahoma Sooners (12-0) Norman, Oklahoma; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -28.5;…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-11) at Oklahoma Sooners (12-0)

Norman, Oklahoma; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -28.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Oklahoma plays Prairie View A&M after Duke Miles scored 29 points in Oklahoma’s 89-66 victory over the Central Arkansas Bears.

The Sooners have gone 7-0 at home. Oklahoma is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Panthers have gone 0-11 away from home. Prairie View A&M has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Oklahoma averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 8.5 per game Prairie View A&M gives up. Prairie View A&M has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Oklahoma have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Fears is scoring 18.0 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Sooners.

Nick Anderson is averaging 18.9 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 10-0, averaging 82.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Panthers: 0-10, averaging 75.1 points, 24.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

